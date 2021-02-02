Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

FC Twente manager defends Issah Abass over ‘youth player’ comments by a Dutch journalist

Ghana international Abass Issah

FC Twente manager, Ron Jans has jumped to the defense of Ghanaian forward Abass Issah who was labeled as a ‘youth player’ by a Dutch journalist after his performance against Heerenveen.



Journalist Leon ten Voorde criticized the winger for his slow start to life at Twente, but his manager Ron Jans believes it’s too early to describe his play as immature.



"Jans took it up for Abass, who I called a youth player at this place last week," explains Ten Voorde in the new podcast De Ballen Verstand.



“He did not think it was right to portray that boy like that after such a short period. I must also say that I think it is very good that a trainer protects his players. He can stand up for it and he is allowed some think of it."



“When he said it like this, I thought afterward: maybe I shouldn't have used the word youth player," continues ten Voorde.



"Then I should have said: so far he plays a bit like a youth player. It already comes across as something else. But I do have my doubts about Abass."



“He can certainly say it to us if he disagrees. He even has to. He really took it up for him and said: leave that boy. He just got here and comes from another country. Give him now. a fair chance. I would like to be convinced in the near future."