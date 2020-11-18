Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

FC Porto interested in signing Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghanaian international, Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghanaian international Kwadwo Asamoah is set to join Portuguese giants FC Porto according to reports in the media.



The 32-year old currently is a free agent after parting ways with Inter Milan in the summer.



The former Juventus wing-back was reported to be joining Sampdoria before transfer deadline day but the deal broke down in the last minute.



Asamoah has been linked to clubs in the Serie B and the Major League Soccer but the Black Stars midfielder is weighing up options of taking a challenge outside Italy.



He might consider Porto who are also interested in signing him as a back up for Zaidu Sanusi.



Kwadwo Asamoah has had stints with Italian side Udinese, Juventus and Inter Milan.



He was won a lot of laurels with Juventus and was part of the squad that played in the 2015 UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona which they lost.





