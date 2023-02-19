FC Porto and Rio Ave pay tribute to former player Christian Atsu before league clash

Sports News of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Portuguese sides Porto and Rio Ave paid tribute to their ex-player Christian Atsu who got killed in the Turkish earthquake.



Before kickoff in their Portuguese top-flight match on Saturday, 18 February 2023, the two teams observed a minute silence.



Atsu first landed in Portugal and signed for Porto in 2011 where he cut his teeth.



After excelling with the youth side and helped FC Porto to win the famed Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup in Zurich.



Atsu was named as the Player of the Tournament, scoring three goals in five matches.



He was loaned out to Rio Ave the following where he had a successful spell by scoring six goals in 25 league appearances.



Atsu was named Rio Ave’s Player of the Season and was nominated for the annual Golden Boy accolade by the Italian sport newspaper Tuttosport.