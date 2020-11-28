Sports News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

FC Nouadhibou coach Amir Abdou dreams of victory over Kotoko in CAF Champions League

Coach Amir Abdou

Head coach of FC Nouadhibou, Amir Abdou is optimistic of a victory over Asante Kotoko in their 2020/2021 CAF Champions League preliminary round game on Sunday, November 29, 2020.



Although FC Nouadhibou have not been successful in their assignments at the continental level, Abdou, who took his post a week ago is confident of leading the Mauritanian Ligue 1 champions into a famous victory at the Stade Cheikha Boidiya in Nouakchott.



According to him, his men are capable of beating the two-time African Champions from Ghana.



"Kotoko is a great club with good history; that is the little we know [about them]. But we can beat them, we have a good squad and we are very determined. Everything is possible in football," Abdou told the Mauritanian media ahead of the game.



He added, "I am very happy to join FC Nouadhibou. The project really appealed to me. Thank you to the club and to Mauritania for their welcome. I can't wait to start this new adventure."



Abdou, a native of Comoros Island, previously handled his country's senior national team where he achieved some great results including a goalless draw with seven times African champions, Egypt, and a 2-1 win over Kenya, both in the Africa Cup of Nations group qualifiers last year.



FC Nouadhibou are the 8-time champions of the Mauritanian Ligue 1 and are proud winners of 9 other trophies. The team made their first appearance in the CAF club competition in 2003 in the Champions League, but they failed to progress from the preliminary stage. Eleven years after the team returned to the competition they again got booted out in the preliminary stages.



With a total of 3 goals in the Champions League, FC Nouadhibou are upbeat about their chances of beating Asante Kotoko in the two-leg affair.





