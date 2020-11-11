Sports News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

FC Nouadhibou: All you need to know about Asante Kotoko’s CAF Champions League opponent

Asante Kotoko has been paired against the Mauritanian club, FC Nouadhibou in the preliminary stages of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.



The Porcupine Warriors will travel away to Mauritania for the first leg against FC Nouadhibou at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya before the Mauritanians make the journey to Ghana for the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.



FC Nouadhibou is a professional Mauritanian club created in 1999 and based in Nouadhibou economic capital of Mauritania.



Nouadhibou is the current champion of the Mauritanian Ligue 1 championship and has won the title eight times in all. (2001, 2002, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019-20).



They are also four-time winners of the Mauritania FA Cup (2004, 2008, 2017, 2018).



They have also won the Mauritania Super Cup three times (2011, 2013, 2018).



FC Nouadhibou has participated twice in the CAF Champions League (2003 and 2014) but they have never made it past the preliminary stage in their entire history.

