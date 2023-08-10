FC Nordsjaelland unveils third kit inspired by Ghanaian culture

Sports News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

FC Nordsjaelland has incorporated a touch of Ghana in their third kit for the 2023/24 season.



The Danish club's strong ties with football in Ghana, through the Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo, have led to the creation of this distinctive jersey.



Collaborating with Nike for the production, FC Nordsjaelland embraced a cherished Ghanaian symbol, Dwennimmen, from the Akan tradition, which signifies humility.



Dwennimmen, representing the essence of staying grounded, is a testament to the club's values.



Two more symbols have been thoughtfully integrated into the kit's design.



The Gebo symbol, chosen by the Danish academy, signifies 'partnership' and signifies the unity that stretches across the club's academy structures.



The third symbol, Ankh, signifying 'family', was selected by the Egyptian Academy, symbolizing the idea that, regardless of background, the entire club is one closely-knit family.



The unveiling of this unique jersey paves the way for its debut appearance during FC Nordsjaelland's Europa League qualifier match against FCSB in Romania, as confirmed by UEFA.



FC Nordsjaelland has demonstrated its commitment to nurturing talent in Africa by collaborating with talents from Ghana, such as Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Suleman.



JNA/DAG