FC Nordsjaelland unveils Kamaldeen Sulemana as new number 10

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana

Danish super Liga side FC Nordsjaelland has handed the number 10 jersey left by Mohammed Kudus to compatriot Kamaldeen Sulemana.



In a short video made to unveil their new number 10, Kamaldeen Sulemana is seen wearing his new number in front of a burning flame, to explain how explosive he can be.



The 18-year old impressed in his first season with the club, following some fine performances despite arriving only in February this year.



He is expected to fill the huge void left by Ajax superstar Mohammed Kudus.



On Friday night Kamaldeen wore his new jersey, scoring a preseason friendly win against HB Koge.



Watch video below:





