FC Nordsjaelland reject Stade Reims offer for Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah

Sports News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

FC Nordsjaelland have rejected Stade Reims' first offer for talented Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah.



The in-demand forward has been on the radar of several clubs in Europe, with Reims and Ajax the frontrunners for his signature.



The Ligue 1 outfit presented an initial offer of €18 million which was rejected by the Danish Superliga leaders, as the club demand more for their most priced asset.



Nordsjaelland want a little over €20 million Euros, which is around 150-200 million Danish Kroner for the youngster.



This will make him the club's record transfer after fellow Ghanaian, Kamladeen Sulemana, who joined State Rennes in 2021 for €20 million Euros.



Meanwhile, Ajax are yet to make an official bid for the 19-year-old and with a team in the Premier League also interested in the tricky winger.



Nuamah is off to a great start in the Danish Superliga after scoring four goals and providing an assist in three matches.



He was named the Player of the Month and Young Player for July following his blistering start to the season.