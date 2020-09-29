Sports News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

FC Nordsjaelland brace hero Kamal-Deen named Man of the Match

Ghanaian player, Kamal-Deen Suleman

Teenage sensation, Kamal-Deen Suleman has been named ‘Man of the Match’ after his excellent performance for FC Nordsjaelland in the team’s 4-1 win against Lyngby BK.



The exciting forward was in action for his team on Monday evening when they played as a host to their Matchday 3 opponent at the Right to Dream Park.



The 18-year old put up one hell of a show and bowed out after 89 minutes with 2 good goals.



First, Kamal-Deen Sulemana found the back to give FC Nordsjaelland the lead on the 54th minute at a time the game was tied at 1-1.



With his goal giving the home team the advantage, Magnus Kofod Andersen added a 3rd goal on the 74th minute before the Ghana boy netted again with 10 minutes to end proceedings to complete his brace.



After helping FC Nordsjaelland to beat Lyngby BK, Kamal-Deen Sulemana has been adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.