FC Nordjaelland chief believes Ajax will be the best place for Kamaldeen’s development

Sports News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

FC Nordjaelland supporters Chief Lasse Poulsen believes Ajax is the best place for Kamaldeen Sulemana to develop as a player.



Sulemana shot into the limelight for Nordjaelland in the just ended season, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in the league.



The 19-year-old’s impressive performances have caught the eye of many European clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool, Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and Olympique Marseille.



Having being tipped to depart the Danish outfit, the supporters Chief believes Ajax is the best place for him to develop and is of the view most progress can be made there.



“Kamaldeen has a calm and humble personality. He is a nice boy to deal with and you can see in everything that he is very grateful for the opportunities he gets. I would describe his character in the field as a mood player. If his first action is successful, he then completely loses his opponent. But if an action fails, it visibly continues to haunt his head and he allows himself to be influenced by it," said the chairman of the Wild Tigers.



'That is why I also believe that Ajax would be the best step for him, since they know how to help boys like Kamaldeen with their development. Most progress can be made for him in the mental area. If we are talking purely about talent, he is by far the greatest talent ever at FC Nordjaelland. In some areas he has to make strides, but in other areas he is already world class”



“He is very aware of his areas for improvement and of the responsibility he has in this, both on and off the pitch. He's the type of player with the X-factor, which allows him to decide matches”



