FC Metz to appeal John Boye's red card

Metz defender John Boye

Following last week's red card against Lyon, John Boye won't play for Metz on Sunday when they take on Strasbourg in an away game in the Ligue 1.



With 16 points, Metz is actually 13th in the league standings and will aim to defeat Strasbourg.



Speaking after the game the FC Metz manager said



“On the eviction, I reviewed the footage. Someone will have to explain to me one day: I do not understand […] So I hope that this red card will be erased, because it does not have to be,"



It remains to be seen whether his appeal will be heard by the Disciplinary Commission of the Professional Football League.

