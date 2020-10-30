Sports News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

FC Metz captain John Boye finally makes Black Stars return after widespread backlash

Black Stars defender John Boye

FC Metz captain, John Boye has been named in the Ghana squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan next month to end a one-year hiatus.



Boye, 33, is staging a return to the national team for the first time this year after he last starred for the West African giants in 2019.



Ghana coach Charles Akonnor and his predecessor Kwasi Appiah have come under massive criticism over the continuous snub of the centre-back despite his impressive displays in the French Ligue 1.



Boye has been overlooked since the Black Stars were crashed out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the round of 16.



He has been capped 68 times and has scored six goals.



The Black Stars will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 12 before flying to Khartoum for the reverse fixture on Tuesday, November 17.

