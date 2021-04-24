You are here: HomeSports2021 04 24Article 1241623

Sports News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

FC Metz captain John Boye calls for focus ahead of PSG showdown

FC Metz captain John Boye has implored his teammates to keep focus ahead of their French Ligue 1 match against Paris Saint Germain.

The Maroons will welcome the capital-based outfit to the Stade Saint-Symphorien today April 24, 2021.

After playing one of the best football in the first round of the season, Metz has fallen off the ladder in recent outings — failing to win any of their last games.

Ahead of their Saturday’s clash against high-flying PSG, Boye has urged his teammates to go into the game with utmost focus.

“We will have to stay focused on the game, and give 100%,” the experienced Ghanaian centre-back said.

“We all know it will be a complicated game. PSG are a very good European team. We will have to do our best. Everyone knows what Paris is capable of. We will have to stay focused on the game and give 100%. We remember the frustration of the first leg. It's part of football, but I know my team is ready for this new meeting.”

FC Metz occupies the 9th spot with 43 points from 33 games.

