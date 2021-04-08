You are here: HomeSports2021 04 08Article 1227370

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

FC Metz captain John Boye available for Lille clash after serving one game ban

Black Stars defender, John Boye Black Stars defender, John Boye

Black Stars defender, John Boye, has been cleared for FC Metz Ligue 1 clash against league leaders Lille on Friday night.

The FC Metz captain was red-carded in the game against AS Monaco but served his one-match ban against the same side in the French cup.

The 33-year-old is available for selection on Friday.

Manager Federic Antonetti will be counting on the experience of a strong guardsman if they are to stop Lille.

Boye who missed Ghana's double AFCON qualifiers South Africa and Sao Tome has made 29 Ligue 1 appearances this season and has a goal to his credit.

