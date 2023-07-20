FC Juárez Femenil announce signing Black Queens' Grace Asantewaa

Sports News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Mexico Women's Premier League outfit FC Juárez Femenil have announced the signing of Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa.



She joins after leaving Spanish side Real Betis Women where she has been for the past two seasons, making almost 50 appearances.



A stateent from the Mexican Liga MX Femenil on Wednesday said, "FC Juárez announces that player Grace Asantewaa will be part of the women's first team as reinforcement for the Apertura 2023 Tournament.



"The midfielder, of Ghanaian nationality, is 22 years old and has played for her country's national team. Additionally, she was part of Real Betis in the Spanish first division.



"Welcome, Grace! We trust that with your experience and our determination, we will continue making history."



Grace Asantewaa was part of Nora Hauptle's side that beat Guinea 7-0 on aggregate to progress to the second round of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.



