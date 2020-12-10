Soccer News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

FC Dallas decline option to extend Francis Atuahene's contract

Atuahene spent last season on loan at San Diego Loyal

Major League Soccer side FC Dallas have decided not to extend Ghana midfielder Francis Atuahene's contract after two years with the club.



Atuahene who spent last season on loan at San Diego Loyal was not included in the roaster for 2021.



The 24-year-old joined FC Dallas from the Michigan Bucks and has made only one appearance for the club, after spending most of his time on loan.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate played for the Oklahoma City Energy in 2018 before moving to Austin Bold in 2019.



"FC Dallas has declined contract options for defender Callum Montgomery and midfielders Francis Atuahene and Santiago Mosquera. The club is currently in negotiations with goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro and defender Bressan about their futures with FC Dallas. Defender Reto Ziegler is out of contract and will be available through the Re-Entry draft," FC Dallas wrote on their website.



Meanwhile, the club has extended contract of compatriot Emmanuel Twumasi.









