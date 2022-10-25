'FALSE: GFA react to report of receiving $800K from Ofori Atta to cover cost of Brazil, Nicaragua games

The Ghana Football Association have denied reports that they received $800,000 from the Ministry of Finance to cover cost of the Brazil and Nicaragua friendly games.



Ghanaian journalists, Collins Atta Poku and Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, alleged that the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, paid $800,000 to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to settle costs for matches played during the September 2022 international break.



Reacting to this news, the GFA denied ever receiving such payments from the Ministry of Finance while urging the public to disregard the news.



According to the GFA, this report is just a calculated attempt to "pitch the public against the Ghana Football Association and to drag our name in the mud."



"Our attention has been drawn to a Tweet from Collins Atta Poku on the release of $800,000 to the Ghana Football Association for our recent international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua."



"The news is not only FALSE but a calculated lie to pitch the public against the Ghana Football Association and to drag our name in the mud. We would like the public to disregard that frivolous reportage," GFA statement copied to Ghana read.





