FA Cup chairman Wilson Arthur promises fan engagement ahead of quarter-finals

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The chairman of the FA Cup committee, Wilson Arthur, has announced plans to engage supporters ahead of this weekend's quarter-final games.



The matches, scheduled for Easter Saturday and Sunday, will see Nsoatreman FC host Karela United, Legon Cities take on Bechem United, and Bofoakwa Tano face off against Skyy FC.



Arthur revealed that the FA Cup committee and MTN have made special arrangements to make this quarter-final stage different.



The chairman also mentioned that they are taking music into the community to prepare them for the matches. He emphasized that the matches are not just about football, but also about entertainment.



Arthur furthered that women and children would be admitted for free, making it a family affair.



"The arrangements the FA Cup committee and MTN have made will let this quarterfinal be different. If you go to Nsoatre on Friday you will see that the whole area is charged. We are going to engage the people. We are going to do activation, engage people, share tickets and other things to excite them. We are taking music into the community to go and prepare them for the match," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com