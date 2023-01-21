FA Cup: Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic names squad to face Dreams FC

Sports News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Slavko Matic has named a strong squad to face Dreams FC in the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 fixture to be played on Sunday, January 22, 2023.



The Phobians are hoping to defend the FA Cup title they won last season in this round of 32 fixture which comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Goalkeeper Richard Attah is still missing from the squad in this Cup competition as Richmond Ayi gets to keep his place in the post.



Defender Zakaria Yakubu returns to the match-day squad after missing the last game against FC Samartex in the Ghana Premier League due to suspension.



Hearts of Oak will be without dependable defender Caleb Amankwah and youngster Gideon Asante who have been ruled out of the game due to injuries.



Below is the Hearts of Oak 17-man squad for Dreams FC game.



GOALKEEPERS: Richmond Ayi and Eric Ofori Antwi.



DEFENDERS: Samuel Inkoom, Rashid Okine, Zakaria Yakubu, Robert Addo Sowah and Hamzah Mohammed.



MIDFIELDERS: Glid Jeordon Otanga, Salifu Ibrahim, Esso Eric,Linda Mtange Don and Yaw Amankwah Baafi.



STRIKERS: Benjamin Yorke, Kwadwo Obeng Jr, Yassan Ouatching, Enoch Asubonteng and Clinton Appiah.