FA Cup: Hearts cruise into round 32 after beating Liberty

Sports News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: GNA

Accra Hearts of Oak secured a spot in round 32 of the MTN FA Cup after an emphatic 3-0 victory against Liberty Professionals on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



A brace from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and a goal by Kwadwo Obeng Junior ensured the Phobians sail through the next round with ease.



Liberty Professionals at the start of the game were largely kept on the back foot with Hearts pressing for the lead.



Young Hearts striker Isaac Mensah should have put the home side ahead in the 10th minute but his close-range shot was easily saved by Liberty Professionals goalkeeper Daniel Amissah.



Hearts finally broke the deadlock in the 21st minute after a long spell of pressure when Daniel Afriyie Barnieh struck the ball past Liberty Professionals Daniel Amissah after Benjamin Afutu found him with a brilliant pass.



Liberty Professionals lacked the potency in front of goal as they struggled to break the solid Hearts backline which was solidly marshalled by Mohammed Alhassan.



Hearts dominated the half and got the cushion goal right on the stroke of halftime after Kwadwo Obeng Junior muscled his way through the Liberty defence and struck the ball into the net.



Hearts started the second half with relentless pressure as they searched for the third goal.



Barnieh grabbed his second on the day with a left-footed strike from close range in the 49th minute after a beautifully looped pass from Ibrahim Salifu found him unmarked in the penalty area.



Hearts were in the mood for more goals as they brought on striker Abednego Tetteh who was making his first appearance in over five months having suffered numerous injuries.



Liberty Professionals nearly pulled a goal back past the half-hour mark when striker George Ansong William was involved in a one-vi-one situation with goalkeeper Richard Attah but the Hearts goalie stood tall having produced a brilliant save.



Hearts playmaker Salifu Ibrahim came close in the 75th minute but his brilliant effort was tipped off the crossbar by goalkeeper Amissah.



Hearts held on to record an emphatic victory to move into the Round of 32.