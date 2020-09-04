Sports News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Explain why you aren’t giving me playing time - Felix Annan questions Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has asked his coach, Maxwell Konadu, to explain to him why he is not giving him playing time.



He says he wants to know his mistakes, if any, in order to correct them.



Annan was named captain of the Porcupine Warriors in August last year, following the departure of Amos Frimpong.



After his union with his wife during the beginning of 2019/2020 season, he has not been in goal again for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



He also lost the captaincy.



Speaking on an Accra-based radio station Wednesday, September 2, he wanted to know the reason why he is not being fielded.



“I will like the coach to explain to me why he is not giving playing time. I will gladly accept the reasons because it will help me know my mistakes and also correct them.”



He added: “I am determined to becoming the goalkeeper again for Kotoko.”

