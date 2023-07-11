Expect something big - Auntie Bee hints at dating after meeting Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh commonly known as Auntie Bee has entreated Ghanaians to anticipate a romantic relationship between her and former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.



Speaking on Accra FM, Auntiee Bee did not hide her admiration of the Gyan, stating that she will never shy away from confessing.



While talking about her love for Black Stars players, she noted that she loves all the players dearly but she would choose Gyan if she were to name one.



"I like all the footballers. From the up-and-coming ones, those who are still playing, and those who have retired, I love all of them. I love them so much that when they play and something happen I cry. Which means I really love them. But if we have to choose among all of them, no one is beating Asamoah Gyan. And I will keep on saying that I love him because people deserve due commendation.



"People might not understand and say all sorts of things but I won't stop saying this because of what they are saying. Even those who are taking wish to have me as their love...Asamoah Gyan understands me and I also understand him," she said.



When asked whether Ghanaians should be in the loop for a romantic relationship with Gyan, she responded: "Live and coloured, anything can happen."



Asamoah Gyan is one of the most admired Ghanaian footballers in history. He earned Ghanaian affection through his many many goals at the Black Stars.



He is Ghana's highest top scorer with 51 goals, including scoring many indelible goals at the World Cup and AFCON.









EE/KPE