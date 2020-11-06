Sports News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Expect more from us - Latif Anabila to Kotoko fans

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Latif Anabila

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Latif Anabila is confident that his outfit can make a great impact in the upcoming 2020/2021 football campaign.



The Porcupine Warriors will be participating in three major competitions in the 2020/2021 season namely, the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, and the CAF Champions.



According to Anabila, he is very optimistic that the club will have a successful campaign and has, therefore, asked the fans to expect much from the players.



“Asante Kotoko is the biggest club in Ghana and one of the biggest in Africa. The club always deserves the best players both locally and internationally, so I believe with the squad at our fold now we can make an impact.”



“I will urge the fans to expect great things from us because we are going to deliver,” he said.



Asante Kotoko will lock horns with Techiman Eleven Wonders on matchday one of the Ghana Premier League.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.