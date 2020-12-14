Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Expect more from me – Fatau Dauda to Legon Cities fans

Legon Cities captain, Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities captain, Fatau Dauda has promised the fans of the club of good performance in the Ghana Premier League after bagging the man of the match prize in their 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko.



The Royals lost by a lone goal to the Porcupine Warriors in a Ghana Premier League Week 5 fixture played on Friday, December 11, 2020.



The former Ashantigold shot-stopper when speaking after the game assured the fans of a good show in his subsequent games.



Asked about what the fans should expect from him, he said, “Well that is why I am the leader of the team, I’m in the goal post to save the team, very unfortunate, I wanted to keep a clean sheet but they scored.”



“I train, I learn and I deliver, that is my secret. The fans should expect more from me,” he said.



Legon Cities still remain without a league win so far this season. They lie 18th on the league log with 3 points picked from a possible 15.

