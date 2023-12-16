Expect a Round 2 knockout in my fight on Dec 23 - Ambitious Tilapia

Sports News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Ghanaian boxer, Abu Kamoko, alias Ambitious Tilapia, has promised to knockout his Nigerian opponent, Jireh Yakubu, in round 2 of their fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



Abu Kamoko, who is the son of Bukom Banku, is expected to come up against his Nigerian counterpart on December 23, in an armature featherweight contest.



Ahead of the blockbuster, Abu Kamoko has urged fans to come to the event early and not to miss his fight because he would knock out his opponents in a matter of minutes.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the boxer said he is well prepped for the fight.



“I prepared three months ago, I am training hard for the fight to be ready. My opponent is a Nigerian guy. So it’s going to be Ghana vs Nigeria.



“Round 2 knockout. I am telling the whole world. Come to the arena early because the same spirit that is in my father, I also have some. So if I say round 2, so it is.”



Abu Kamoko’s fight is an undercard bout on Freezy McBones' headliner on December 23.



