Expect Dreams FC to ‘kill clubs’ in Ghana’ - Abel Manomey

Dreams FC striker, Abel Manomey has informed Ghanaians to expect fireworks at the Theatre of Dreams when the Ghana Premier League resumes.



The club has made remarkable signings in the on-going transfer window. Dreams FC succeeded in signing former Hearts of Oak striker, Joseph Esso, Philemon McCarthy, Agyenim Boateng and a host of others.



Abel Manomey who also joined the club from Great Olympics weeks ago believes Dreams FC will give clubs a tough time in the Ghana Premier League which is set to resume in October as confirmed by the GFA.



“Imagine what we can do with the latest signings including Esso, Agyenim Boateng, Hafiz and myself.



”If we are able to have a good pre-season and good team harmony, I think we are going to kill clubs in Ghana.



“I always believe in team unison and harmony because I don’t really go to clubs setting aspirations such as being a goal king,” Manomey said on Citi TV.



“I always believe goals are a gift from God. The harder you train, the luckier you become. Dreams FC has got talented players who are real gems in every aspect of the field,” the striker said.



Abel Manomey is a graduate of the University of Winneba but has decided to take a career path in football.





