Executives of Aduana Stars, Ashgold, other clubs receive leadership lessons

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Top executives of Betway-sponsored teams were hosted by the leading online sports betting company in a virtual session on Wednesday, 14 April 2021. The leadership roundtable is one of the many initiatives set up by Betway to offer support to its sponsored clubs.



Since its inception in 2016, Betway has remained committed to the development of sports in Ghana. The country’s leader in sports betting has continuously supported its sponsored clubs through various initiatives including equipment donations and sessions aimed at upskilling teams.



The leadership roundtable was put together to create a platform for the sponsored teams to connect and discuss team challenges, achievements and to allow for the sharing of knowledge around various areas including the development of executive leaders.



Top executives from Ghana’s Aduana Stars, Liberty Professionals Football Club and Ashanti Gold Sporting Club joined other officials from sponsored clubs in Kenya, Zambia and Uganda.



The session, which focused on the development of the clubs’ overall leadership, saw participants engage in open discussions on team challenges and achievements, and also saw them review several sports case studies including learnings from Ajax and PSG.



Speaking to the media, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager (Marketing) at Betway Ghana, said that the objective of the leadership roundtable was to bring leaders of teams from across the continent together to share knowledge, learnings and expertise from different sports.



“The virtual session is an opportunity for leaders of our sponsored clubs across the continent to connect and share their knowledge and learnings,” He said.



This is the first in a series of three sessions to be held once every month. The remaining sessions have been scheduled for 12 May 2021 and 9 June 2021.