Executive Council approves GFA master policy framework

General Secretary of GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo

The Executive Council of the GFA in the exercise of its powers under Article 39(i) of the GFA Statutes 2019, has approved the GFA Master Policy Framework.



Article 39(i) of the GFA Statutes 2019 states that “the Executive Council shall have powers to approve and issue Policies and Strategies of GFA.”



General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. has stated that “with the approval of the GFA Master Policy framework and the Policy Template, the Association will now roll out several policies, including but not limited to, GFA Conflict of Interest Policy, GFA HR Policy, Assets Acquisition and Disposal Policy, Financial Policy all aimed at guiding the operations and management of the Association."



According to Mr Addo, the GFA Master Policy framework ensures that a standardised, consistent, and unified approach is applied in making, maintaining, and propagating Policies, Processes and Procedures (PPPs) at the GFA.



The Policy framework also ensures that in the event of any breach or non-compliance with any policy, it is the responsibility of the employee and any stakeholder to report such breach or non-compliance to the Policy Owner (the General Secretary or the Head of Department) or the Compliance & Integrity Officer.



There are provisions concerning how and when policies will be reviewed and updated regularly, and the responsibility for communicating any policy amendments to employees, committee members etc.



The GFA Master Policy framework also projects the federation’s evolving cultural operating system and sets the standard for PPP management across the GFA.



“It is our quest to build the GFA as a learning organisation. Initiatives such as our move to using Microsoft 360 and Microsoft Teams, the approval of GFA Master Policy Framework, employment of Human Resource Manager, Compliance & Integrity Officer, the creating of and adherence to our PPPs among others are indeed the building blocks towards improving governance, productivity and excellence at the Secretariat” the General Secretary concluded.



Policies are vital instruments in communicating an organisation’s vision, mission and strategies to all stakeholders and they serve to drive behaviour towards the attainment of business objectives.

