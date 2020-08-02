Soccer News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Exclusive: Ghana youth star Samuel Obeng pens two-year contract extension with Real Ovi

File photo: Samuel Obeng

Real Oviedo striker Samuel Obeng has signed a two year contract extension with a club option for an additional one year, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.



The 23-year-old Ghana youth international has massively impressed Los Azules in the just 2019/20 season.



He scored three goals in 17 league appearances for the First Team in the second-tier.



Obeng also recorded four goals in 13 appearances for Real Oviedo II in the Segunda B (third division).



Ghanasoccernet.com understands there were several European sides were after his signature but he decided to extend his stay at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.