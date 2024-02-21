Excited Thomas Partey trains with Arsenal teammates ahead of FC Porto game

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal has been handed a major boost ahead of their Champions League game following the return of Thomas Partey to training grounds on Tuesday morning.



The Ghana midfielder has been out since October last year with a hamstring injury ahead of their Champions League game against Seville.



Following his recovery, the 30-year-old suffered a setback and was ruled out of the Gunners home game against Liverpool.



The midfielder also missed the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast due to the injury.



Partey trained with the rest of his teammates ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg game against FC Porto in Portugal on Wednesday night.



The former Atletico Madrid midfielder is yet to play in the Champions League this season for the Gunners and hasn’t featured at all since October in a cameo against Manchester City.



Partey, who has made a total of four appearances for the Gunners is expected to feature against Porto before they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.