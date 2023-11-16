Ex-wife of Nigerian football star Odion Ighalo goes on wild social media rant, accuses him of cheating

Sports News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sonia Adesuwa, the estranged wife of Nigerian football star, Odion Ighalo has taken a swipe at the player in a series of posts on social media.



There has been a report of the couple being separated but neither has an official from either party.



However, Adesuwa, who claimed to have made Ighalo the player he is, has fuelled the rumours after stating in a social media post that she has left her marriage for the best of her children.



In another post, she alleged that the former Manchester United has been wanting to reconnect with her. She also noted that the player has been crying to have her back.



Sonia Adesuwa, who has been criticised for her supposed rants, went on to make yet another post alleging that Ighalo cheated with a Big Brother Naija female housemate and an actress.



At the moment, Odion Ighalo is yet to react to the accusations. Ighalo and Adesuwa tied the knot in 2009 and have three kids together.





Below are Sonia Adesuwa's posts about Ighalo over the past few days







































EE/EK