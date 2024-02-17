Ex-president Kufuor backs Kurt Okraku to fix Ghana's football woes

Sports News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor has supported the Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku to find a solution to Ghana's football problems.



Kurt Okraku's administration has faced a big hurdle of not being able to impress at tournaments.



The Black Stars under the current GFA have failed to go beyond the group stages at any major tournament.



Ghana has suffered elimination in the group stage at the FIFA World Cup and two AFCON tournaments.



However, despite the pressure, ex-president Kufuor believes in the leadership of Kurt Okraku.



Offering words of encouragement to the GFA boss, Kufuor said, “I know you are embattled sadly because of the non-performance of the Black Stars in Cote d’Ivoire. That’s sports for you.”



“These days, everybody knows how to play soccer or football around the world, so you don’t underrate anybody. You don’t get complacent.



"Perhaps when we do the full analysis, I am not blaming you, but since you are the head of the institution, naturally, it’s leadership but I am sure you are going to pull out of it.”



