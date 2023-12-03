Ex-coach Martin Koopman makes wild allegations against Hearts of Oak Board Members over player selection

Sports News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman has made wild allegations against the Board of Directors of the club over player selection during his stay at the club.



The Dutch gaffer mutually parted ways with the club after a poor run of results.



Koopman, who signed a two-year deal with the club speaking in an interview revealed that he was instructed by the Board of Directors not to use seven players before the start of the start of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



According to him, the leadership of the club has no trust in them.



“There are seven players they told me not to use in the competition. It was a day before our opening game," Koopman told Ghanasportspage.com.



“They named three players, but they later changed it to seven players (Annan, Korsah, Esso, Albert Eonde, Salifu, Seidu, and Attah). They told me not to use them because they don’t believe them and they cannot help me in the competition," he added.



Koopman recorded just two wins and six goals scored in 10 Ghana Premier League matches.



Hearts of Oak are yet to appoint a new head coach and have been recently knocked out of the MTN FA Cup by division one side Nania FC.



Meanwhile, the Phobians will be hosted by Aduana FC in the matchday 13 games at the Nana Agyemang Badu on Sunday.