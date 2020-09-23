Sports News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ex-Turkish star attacks Ghana's Bernard Mensah: Your level is below Besiktas

Bernard Mensah

Former Turkish international R?dvan Dilmen has made a damning statement about Bernard Mensah, claiming the Ghana midfielder's level is below SupaLiga giants Besiktas.



Mensah joined the Black Eagles from Kayserispor on a loan deal with the option to sign permanently next summer.



The lanky midfielder has quickly established himself in the side, notching one goal in two games for the club in the ongoing campaign.



Despite the 25-year-old's bright start in the capital-based outfit, former Galatasaray and Fenerbahce player R?dvan Dilmen, who is now a sport pundit with NTV Spor, claims the Ghanaian is a good player but not the kind to don the Black and White jersey of Besiktas.



"Mensah is not the player to play in Be?ikta?," Dilmen said.



"Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Besiktas, Trabzonspor, there are too many players who can not play according to my dreams in our long-established clubs . As far as I have seen, Mensah is one of them."



"Not a bad player, of course, but the Anderson Talisca's level should be the Jose Sosa's level."



Mensah was involved in 13 goals, scoring five and assisting eight in 26 games for Kayserispor last term.

