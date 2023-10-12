Ex-Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye not to contest Odododiodio Parliamentary race in 2024

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Former Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has decided not to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Odododiodio constituency.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye served as the MP for the constituency since 2013 and was re-elected in 2016 and 2020.



Vanderpuye was appointed Minister of Youth and Sports in 2015 by then-President John Dramani Mahama.



He served in this role until 2017, when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost power to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Three aspiring candidates have officially submitted their nominations to compete for the parliamentary slot, and the election is slated to take place on October 31, 2023.



Nii Adjebu Lamptey, the Chairman of the NDC Elections Committee in the Odododiodio Constituency, has offered guidance to party sympathizers in the area.



He emphasized the need for responsible and cautious campaign activities and stressed the significance of maintaining peace and decorum during the internal competition within the party.



Mr. Lamptey expressed satisfaction with the smooth progression of the nomination process and hoped for a continued atmosphere of tranquility.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye is expected to take up a leadership position in the NDC.



