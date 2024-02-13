Ex-President Kufuor unveils trophy for J.A Kufuor Cup between Asante Kotoko vs Nsoatreman on Sunday

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has officially launched and unveiled the trophy for the JA Kufuor Cup at a short ceremony held on February 13, 2024.



This year’s J.A. Kufuor Cup match between premier league giants Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, February 18, 2024.



The match organised by the John A. Kufuor (JAK) Foundation is to honour the profound legacy of the former President and also climax his 85th birthday celebration.



In attendance at the unveiling ceremony were ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah and coach Kwesi Appiah.



Speaking at the launch, Eric Alagidede, the General Manager of Nsoatreman, declared the intentions of his club to beat Kotoko for the trophy.



Coach Kwesi Appiah who represented Kotoko also rebutted stating that the Porcupine Warriors will fight hard to make the ex-president who was a former board chair proud.



Stephen Appiah who is the ambassador of the JA Kufuor Cup pledged to buy 1000 tickets for the match.



Kurt Okraku, the GFA President, also urged Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to watch the match. He also urged the two teams to give their best in the match.



To officially launch the tournament former President JA Kufuor extended his best wishes to the two clubs assuring them of his support on Sunday, February 18, 2024.



Watch the launch of the JA Kufuor Cup below







Watch the latest episodes of Sports Check and Sports Debate below:











JNA/DO