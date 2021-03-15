Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ex-Milan coach likens Casemiro to Marcel Desailly

Fabio Capello and Marcel Desailly

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello has compared Casemiro to Ghana-born ex-France international star Marcel Desailly.



Casemiro, whose real name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro, has been an instrumental figure for Real Madrid since joining from São Paulo in 2013.



The Brazilian has been one of the shining lights for the Los Blancos in the ongoing campaign, playing 31 times in all competitions and scoring 6 and providing 1 assist.



According to Capello, the former FC Porto midfielder can be likened to Desailly, whom he coached at Milan.



“He is fundamental for Zidane, he is a complete midfielder,” Capello said.



“Casemiro is dangerous inside the box with his headers and the other two midfielders are always comfortable when he plays because they have more attacking duties. I coached [Marcel] Desailly and I can say Casemiro is just the same.”



Madrid will be hosting Atalanta in the return leg of the quarterfinal on Tuesday but without Casemiro due to suspension.