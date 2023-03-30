Ex-Man United striker Danny Welbeck donates jerseys to an academy in Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Former Manchester United Striker,Danny Welbeck, who currently plies his trade for Brighton and Hove Albion, has donated sets of jerseys to a juvenile club in Ghana.



The England striker presented Brighton & Hove Albion shirts to the youth football team in Nkawie Panin, a township in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The presentation was done by the Welbeck family in Ghana ahead of the start of the juvenile league.



“The local club in Nkawie Panin look ready this season in Ghana. Big shout out to Brighton and Buzz the kit man for helping my family kit out the squad,” Welbeck wrote on Twitter.



The players and managers of the football club expressed gratitude to the player as they gear up for the campaign.



Welbeck was born to Ghanaian parents in England.



The 32-year-old has been a key player for Roberto De Zerbi’s side as they push for an European place in the ongoing campaign.



He has netted two goals in 19 Premier League games as Brighton sit seventh on the table.



Welbeck started his career at Manchester United before moving to Arsenal.



He spent time at Watford before joining Brighton on a permanent deal in 2020.



