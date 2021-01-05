Ex-Kotoko star Ahmed Toure joins Medeama on a two-year deal

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Former Asante Kotoko striker, Ahmed Toure has completed a two-year move to Medeama, the club announced on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
The Burkinabe international's underwent a successful medical examination at the Health Plus medical facility in Tarkwa on Tuesday morning.
He has pen-to-paper on a two-year deal as he aims to make a huge impact in the mining town.
The 33-year-old has returned to the West African country after ending his stay at Guinea's top-flight side AS Kaloum in December 2020.
He flew to Ghana on Sunday en-route to Tarkwa to complete formalities as he returns to the Ghanaian top-flight for the sixth time.
Medeama took to Twitter to announce the signing of Ahmed Toure to their fans and the entire world.
See their Twitter post below:
???? Say hello to our first signing of 2??0??2??1?? ????— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) January 5, 2021
???? ???? W?????? TOURE ! ???? ????
#MauveandYellow ???????? #MEDSCtotheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/4k5dC2aO7z
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.