Ex-Kotoko midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei blasts 'hypocritical' critics of Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Daniel Nii Adjei has lambasted the people criticising club Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah.



According to him, some of the critics who are former officials of the club had the chance to make the club better but didn’t.



In his view, Nana Yaw Amponsah has done very well since becoming Asante Kotoko CEO and should rather be praised.



“The people in Kotoko are their own problem. As an ex-official of the club, you have had your turn without distractions from anyone so the best thing to have done is to support the current officers of the club to succeed but it seems there are people seeking the downfall of the present management in order to get the opportunity to lead the club again forgetting that same will be done to them when they take over. Nana Yaw Amponsah has done well, he has won the league and developed Adako Jachie,” Daniel Nii Adjei said.



The former Asante Kotoko midfielder went on to describe the critics of Nana Yaw Amponsah as hypocrites.



“On Adako Jachie, I do not expect anyone to blame him because there are buildings certain people could have developed when they took over. These same people are attacking the current management over the development of Adako Jachie. The hypocrisy is too much,” Nii Adjei said in an interview with Oyerepa Sports.