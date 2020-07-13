Sports News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Ex-Kotoko goalkeeper Banahene names son after Ghana's deputy speaker of Parliament

Owusu Banahene and his newborn son

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Owusu Banahene has named his newborn son after Ghana's deputy speaker of parliament Joseph Osei-Owusu.



Banahene's wife Hannah Agyeiwaa gave birth to a son a few months ago.



The shot-stopper, currently on the roaster of Austrian side Central Coast Mariners, said he had named his son Joeseph Osei-Owusu "in honour of the celebrated legislature."



"The Hon Joseph Osei-Owusu has done a lot for me and my family and this is just a way of saying thank you to him," he told GHANAsoccernet.com



"He has done brilliantly as an MP for his enviable track record as well. He has really helped me in my career."



Banahene has spent two years with Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.



He has also played for FC AK in South Africa and Aparacidens in Brazil before joining Austrian side Central Coast Mariners.



He is currently in his native Ghana nursing an injury.

