Soccer News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Ex-Kotoko forward Richard Arthur delighted to join Inter Allies

Forward Richard Arthur has expressed delight in joining Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies.



The former Asante Kotoko attacker joins the Accra-based outfit till the end of the season.



“Glad to have completed my switch to Inter Allies. Much love to everyone,” he wrote on Twitter after completing his move.



Arthur started his professional career with Windy Professionals in 2006 before joining Real Tarkwa United in 2010 where he scored 21 goals in 33 games.



He then moved to Wa All Stars in 2014 to play in the Ghana Premier League for three seasons, scoring 19 goals in 37 appearances. It was during that time he won the Ghana Premier League title with the club.



In the 2017/18 season, he went on to play for GD Interdube Luanda in Angola, scoring 12 goals in 18 appearances winning the league title before joining St. Georges in Ethiopia.



In his stay in Ethiopia, he got 8 goals in 12 matches. Last season he signed for Asante Kotoko where he played 15 matches and scored 9 goals.