Ex- Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed appointed as captain of I-League side Gokulam Karala

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Awal Mohammed (M)

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Awal Mohammed has been appointed as the captain of Indian side Gokulam Kerala FC for the upcoming season.



Awal Mohammed with his playing experience at both club and national level saw him get the nod to lead the club and will be deputized by Goalkeeper CK Ubaid, who is from Kannur in Kerala.



"It is an honour to lead Malabarians in the upcoming season. I will do my job sincerely and the squad has already the belief that they can bring the title home," said the 33-year-old.



“I congratulate both Awal and Ubaid. Awal is the most experienced player in the county. He has a strong personality and everybody on the team wanted him to the captain. I believe this is the right choice by the players," said Vincenzo Alberto Annese, head coach of Gokulam Kerala FC.



Awal Mohammed will lead Gokulam Kerala when the I-League commences on January 9, 2020.

