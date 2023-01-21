Ex-Kotoko board member Alhaji Bahmed making good progress after leg amputation

Sports News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian business mogul, Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh appears to be making giant strides towards full recovery if recent pictures on social media are anything to go by.



The Chief Executive Officer of Bahmed Travel and Tour and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party had been bedridden at the Police Hospital where he underwent leg amputation.



But in latest photos shared by sports journalist Phil John Quartey of Metro TV on social media, Bahmed as he is widely known had showed signs of remarkable progress.



He looked much better and lively and obviously has made some good development from when he first underwent surgery and cried out for help.



The businessman has served in various capacities for the NPP including serving as the NPP’s campaign coordinator in the La Dadekotopon Constituency in the 2002 elections.



In a recent interview with Daily Graphic, Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh chronicled his health complications and appealed to the NPP to come to his aid.



"I have been loyal to the NPP party, and former President Kuffuor will bear me witness. Jake Obetsebi Lamptey of blessed memory would have done same," a dejected Alhaji Bandoh said.



"No party member has been here to at least sympathize with me, but l can say on authority that l have paid my dues as far as this party is concerned," he added.



Describing the party’s action as heartless, Alhaji Bandoh urged the youth to take a cue from his situation.



According to him, the NPP is likely to fail in the next elections if the party continues to treat its stalwarts this way.



"The youth should take a cue from what I am going through, with this kind of attitude towards people like me who have struggled and toiled for the party, l don't think they can break the eight as they profess. The leadership of the party is heartless," he stated.



On how he ended up with an amputated leg, Alhaji Bandoh said a sore developed on his legs a few days after he felt a cut while putting on his football boots.



The sore got out of hand a few weeks later requiring his left leg to be amputated.



Bahmed was a Board Member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko during the reign of Dr KK Sarpong.



He resigned from the role due to reported disagreement but he has always maintained that his resignation was for him to focus on his business



