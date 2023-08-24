Ex-Hearts of Oak star Eben Dugbartey recounts challenges after wife's death

Sports News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

A former Hearts of Oak defender, Eben Dugbartey has revealed that following his 15 years of active football, he had opportunities of venturing into coaching but turned them down.



According to the former Ghana international, the demise of his late wife turned things around for him, adding that he went through a lot of difficulties but believes that at the right time, he will rescind his decision.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Dugbartey who is now based in the United States said “The passing of my wife turned a lot around me. I went through many challenges after which has contributed to me staying off the game a while. I had an opportunity to join MLS side New England Revolution and with my experience gained as a player, I played a part in their State Championship triumph but I left when they wanted me to join the team permanently”



“I have no coaching certificates or license during my time with the New England Revolution. There are plans to return to football but not into coaching but related to the game, like management or something”, he added.



Dugbartey, 50, played in Belgium, Turkey and France and England for Ronse, Samsunspor, Lorient, La Louviere, Lorient B and Cambridge United.



He also featured for the Black Stars under former Italian trainer Giuseppe Dossena from 1998 to 2000.







