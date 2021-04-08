Ex-Hearts of Oak chief Harry Zakour praises Asante Kotoko's recruitment policy

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Accra Hearts of Oak chief, Harry Zakour, has taken a swipe at his former club over the inability of the current management to sign top and quality players.



The Phobians over the years have failed to sign top and emerging stars in the domestic league unlike before when it was home to the 'Crème de la crème' of Ghana football.



Zakour during his stint with the club was able to assemble one of the best squads to win the CAF Champions League title and multiple Ghana Premier League titles. An achievement he credits to good recruitment.



According to him, arch-rivals Asante Kotoko are currently doing better in terms of recruitment than Accra Hearts of Oak.



"When I look today and what is happening, I heard a player was suspended and If look at recruitment where Hearts is, it has gone down now", he said in an interview.



"If you look at Asante Kotoko their recruitment is doing well. They have a committee where they recruit", he added.