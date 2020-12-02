Sports News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Ex-Hearts midfielder reveals how the cancellation of FIFA Club World Cup affected his career

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Lawrence Adjah Tetteh

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Adjah Tetteh has revealed that the cancellation of the 2001 FIFA Club World Cup tournament affected his career plans.



The Phobians won their first-ever CAF Champions League in 2000 under coach Cecil Jones Attoquayefio after beating Esperance 3-1 on aggregate to win the continental showpiece.



The victory meant that Accra Hearts of Oak were to play at FIFA Club World Cup.



But In 2001, the rainbow boys missed out on playing in the second edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in Spain following the collapse of FIFA’s marketing partner IS.



Sharing his thought about the cancellation of the tournament, Tetteh stated that it affected his career plans of securing a club abroad.



Speaking to Bryt FM, he said, “Once the competition did not take place each of the qualified teams would make a case of winning it. So I believe we could have won it.”



“Not playing in the club world cup affected most of the players' chances. A team brought an offer to sign me so I decided to use the tournament to showcase myself better to the club in order to increase my value.”



“But in all, I will say I am satisfied with my achievements in football” he concluded.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.