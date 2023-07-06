Ex-Hearts employees begging to come back including coaches – Odotei Sowah reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Odotei Sowah has disclosed that there are a lot of people begging to come back to the club after leaving.



According to him, such persons include people who left the administration and coaches who parted ways in the past.



Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa FM, Vincent Odotei Sowah said, “All the people who have left Hearts of Oak, from people in administration and coaches are all begging to come back. All of them, everybody wants to come. I am telling you on authority.”



Meanwhile, the Hearts of Oak board member has refuted allegations that he is behind the woes of the club.



He has dared critics to present evidence to back their claims.



“Anybody at all can wake up and say we are destroying the club, give evidence, back it with evidence. The king himself has said he is not stupid to invest his money and put us in place,” Odotei said.



Following the poor season Hearts of Oak endured during the 2022/23 campaign, the club is now putting things in place to ensure a successful campaign in the 2023/24 season.