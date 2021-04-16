Ex- Hearts coach Kosta Papic part ways with Black Leopards after 60 days

Soccer News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic has parted ways with Black Leopards just after 60 days in his two-year contract.



The Serbian coach left the Hearts of Oak job in a controversial manner only to be appointed Technical Director of the South African Premier Soccer League, PSL, club 24 hours later.



Papic lasted just 73 days at Hearts before heading to South Africa to take over the Black Leopards job.



He returned to his Black Leopards where he was their head coach from 2013 to 2016.



Papic was named Technical Director and first team head coach by the club on his appointment.



Sources indicate Kosta Papic has tendered in his resignation to the club on Wednesday.



According to soccerzela, Papic has quit, leaving the Leopards at the very bottom of the league table with 13 points.



After spending just two months in his two years contract, Papic is reportedly set to join another struggling PSL side Chippa United who are four points above Black Leopards in the league.



He managed to win two games out of 10 appearances for the club, recording seven loses.



Papic has the experience in Africa working with clubs in South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria and Tanzania.



He has previously worked with Lobi Stars, Enyimba FC, Enugu Rangers, Maritzburg United, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Young Africans SC, Chippa United, Black Leopards and Polokwane City.