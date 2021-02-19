Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ex-Hearts coach Kosta Papic betrayed us- Alhaji Akanbi

Hearts of Oak Board Member, Alhaji Akanbi

Hearts of Oak Board Member Alhaji Akanbi has accused former coach Kosta Papic of betrayal after joining South Africa side Black Leopards.



The Serbian coach resigned from Hearts of Oak on Monday and was announced as technical director by the South African club on Thursday 18 February.



Black Leopards announced Kosta Papic as technical director of the team on Thursday, just a day after leaving Ghana for South Africa.



Papic accused some senior top officials of interference in his team selection and others leading to his resignation alongside four other technical team members.



Hearts Fans after the mass resignation protested against the current happenings in the club on Wednesday demanding change at the team's secretariat.



Alhaji Akambi was among officials of the club fingered to be part of the club's current predicament.



He has disputed those claims stating that Kosta Papic had his own agenda and want to leave the club.



“I have my integrity to protect. As we are saying we have been vindicated. Those saying we have sacked Papic, now the truth is out. This guy knew what he was planning, saying we were interfering in his work”.



“He had his plan, knew what he wanted, betrayed all of us. The whole media was insulting me. Vincent Odotei-Sowah and Togbe Afede XIV”, he added.











